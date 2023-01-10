On February 11, the historic Park Theatre in Cranston will play host to a very special concert, as Steve Smith & The Nakeds celebrate their 50th anniversary with a performance featuring special guests The Cowsills. The show, which is set to take place at 8 p.m., will not only mark a milestone for the two bands, but will also raise money for the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.

Steve Smith & The Nakeds are known for their hit songs and electrifying live performances, and have been entertaining audiences for half a century. The band has been recognized for their achievements by being inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Their golden anniversary finds them back in the national spotlight with a song in Peter Farrelly’s latest movie, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

The Cowsills, who are also 2013 Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductees, are set to join Steve Smith & The Nakeds on stage. The band recently released a new album, “Rhythm of the World,” which marks the first new material since their 1998 album, “Global.” The Cowsills are also celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and are touring to promote the new album.

This is an opportunity for fans of both bands to see them perform together in a rare concert that not only celebrates the bands’ golden anniversary but also supports the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame. The proceeds from the concert will benefit the Hall of Fame, which is a non-profit organization that recognizes and honors the state’s musical heritage and legends.

Concertgoers can purchase tickets and find more information on the Park Theatre website at: https://theparkri.com. Do not miss this opportunity to see these legendary bands together, at a newly restored historic theater, and supporting a great cause.