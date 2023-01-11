Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.
If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Last Week in Newport County
A total of 10 homes sold in Newport County between January 2nd and January 6th. The properties varied in size, location, and price, but all offered spacious living and a great opportunity for new homeowners.
- The most expensive home sold during this period was a single-family residence located at 113 Newport Harbor Drive in Portsmouth. Listed for $1,495,000, the luxurious home features 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 3,860 square feet of living space. The property ultimately sold for $1,435,000.
- At $850,000, the property at 3 Plymouth Road in Jamestown was the second most expensive home sold. The 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family residence offers 2,124 square feet of living space and was originally listed for $895,000.
- A single-family residence located at 437 Paradise Avenue in Middletown sold for $2,770,000. The 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers 3,891 square feet of living space, it was originally listed for $3,250,000
- A single-family residence at 39 Holland Street in Newport was sold for $719,000. The property features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,548 square feet of living space. It was originally listed at $800,000, it has a bluestone terrace surrounded by hydrangeas which makes it unique.
- A single-family residence located at 183 Third Street in Newport sold for $530,000. The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 1,280 square feet of living space, it was originally listed for $529,900
- A single-family residence at 161 Dexter Street in Portsmouth was sold for $550,000. The property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,535 square feet of living space, it was listed for $550,000.
- A single-family residence located at 41 Weetamoe Lane in Portsmouth sold for $525,000. The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 1,898 square feet of living space, it was originally listed for $499,900
- A single-family residence at 140 Montgomery Street in Tiverton was sold for $475,000. The property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,948 square feet of living space, it was listed for $474,000
- A single-family residence located at 19 Blackbird Street in Tiverton sold for $218,000. The 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home offers 1,080 square feet of living space, it was originally listed for $220,000
- A cozy cape located at 10 Scotty Drive in Portsmouth sold for $229,900. The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 1,568 square feet of living space, it was listed for $229,900