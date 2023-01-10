Providence will be the first stop on the national tour of the musical comedy “Funny Girl,” according to a press release from the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC).

The tour is set to launch at the 3,100-seat theater from September 9 to 16, 2023, and is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series. “Funny Girl” tells the story of Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreams of a life on the stage and eventually becomes one of the most beloved performers in history. The production features a classic score by Jule Styne and lyrics by Bob Merrill, as well as a revised book by Isobel Lennart, Harvey Fierstein and additional songs by Styne and Merrill. The tour will be directed by Tony award winner Michael Mayer, featuring choreography by Ellenore Scott and scenic design by David Zinn.

The North American tour will continue to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, and additional tour cities and casting will be announced at a later date. The show ran on Broadway since March 22, 2022, and continues to break box office records. “We think it’s splendid that PPAC has the distinction of launching the national tour of Funny Girl. This will be the 22nd national tour to open at PPAC since 2008. We are looking forward to welcoming the company of Funny Girl to our beautiful city of Providence this fall!” said J.L. Singleton, President and CEO of PPAC. This marks the first time “Funny Girl” has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago and the first national tour of the production since 1996.

The digital release of Funny Girl – New Broadway Cast Recording is now available, physical CD is set to be release on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The Providence Performing Arts Center is set to announce its 2023/2024 Broadway Season in full at a later date.