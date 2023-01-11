On January 16th, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK) in Newport, Rhode Island will be holding a Drive-Up and Drop-Off Winter Warmth Drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event will take place from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in front of the temporary food pantry on Marcus Wheatland Blvd.

According to Heather Hole Strout, the Executive Director of MLK, the drive is an opportunity for the community to come together to help those in need. “We’re seeing a significant number of our clients struggle with being unhoused. Some are even sleeping outside. We’ve even received quite a few requests for blankets,” said Hole Strout.

The MLK is seeking donations of new and gently used items such as hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, blankets, and new socks and hand and toe warmers. These donations will go towards helping those in need stay warm during the coldest months of the year. “During the coldest part of the year, we know we can rely on the warm hearts of our community to help some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Hole Strout.

The MLK Community Center will also be open for all regularly scheduled programming on Monday, January 16th, as a way to honor Dr. King’s legacy of social justice. The center encourages the public to participate in the drive and contribute to the cause. Volunteers will be on hand to receive donations directly from donors’ cars, and the event will take place rain or shine.