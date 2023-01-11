By Andrea McHugh

Rhode Island Red Food Tours is excited to announce the launch of the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour, kicking off this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. The tour will commence each Saturday at 11 a.m. thereafter through April 1st.

Focusing on foodpreneurs, makers, brewers and distillers within the inclusive Valley neighborhood in northwestern Providence, tour guests will learn more about how this former industrial corridor was transformed into a sprouting food and arts hub and will be introduced to small batch craft food products made in Rhode Island, as well as the people who are committed to primarily utilizing sustainable local and regional ingredient sources.

With a fascinating history and strong sense of community, the Valley neighborhood continues to evolve while attracting Rhode Island businesses, artists and culinary artisans, farmers and chefs responsible for building this burgeoning food and drink production scene. PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour guests will also be introduced to two stalwarts of the neighborhood’s renaissance: The Steel Yard; a historic industrial complex turned non-profit industrial art center and shared studio, and the 60,000-square-foot Farm Fresh Food Hub.

“This is something we’ve been working on making a reality for some time now,” says Paula Silva, Rhode Island Red Food Tour’s founder and Chief Tasting Officer. “The Valley neighborhood is one of the Capital City’s true success stories and has been a magnet for so much talent in the food and drink space—and it keeps getting better. We’re also thrilled to be introducing our first winter tour. Our Newport Neighborhood Tour and Downcity Providence Tour, which take place from springtime through the end of the year, continue to be the top-ranked food tours in the state, but we wanted to offer something during these relatively quieter months that really showcases our exceptional RI makers in the food and drink scene which thrives year-round.”

Details:

· Guided tour of the neighborhood and marketplace includes tastings from 8+ local food and drink purveyors.

· Tickets cost $79 per person (includes alcohol tastings. Non-alcohol substitutions may be provided if specified when purchasing tickets).

· The duration of the tour is 3-3.5 hours and guests can expect to walk approximately half a mile.

· Tours operate rain or shine.

· Rhode Island Red Food Tour gift certificates are available, can be applied toward any available public Rhode Island Red Food Tour, and do not expire.

· Free shopping tote included.

RHODE ISLAND RED FOOD TOURS

Rhode Island Red Food Tours was founded in 2015 out of a passion to showcase the vast, diverse and exceptional talent of chefs and restaurateurs in the Ocean State, from the critically-acclaimed to the under-the-radar spots. Tours include the Downcity Providence Food Tour, the Newport Neighborhood Food Tour, and the newly launched PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour. Private tours are available in both Providence and Newport and offer an opportunity for corporate team building events or private events including birthdays, anniversaries, girlfriend getaways, bachelor/bachelorette parties, family reunions and other milestones. Individual tour tickets can be purchased with or without alcohol on the Downcity & Newport tours. Additional information and tickets can be found at rhodeislandredfoodtours.com.