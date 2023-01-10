BankNewport today announced that Lynette M. Dawley has been named vice president, project manager.

In her new position, Dawley will lead cross-disciplinary teams to deliver new systems in support of transformational change, ensuring proper management of project risks, scope, schedule, and budget.

Dawley joined BankNewport in 2019 as assistant vice president, retail lending systems manager, and most recently was assistant vice president, project manager. Prior to joining BankNewport, she held the title of vice president, lending at People’s Credit Union.

A native of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Dawley currently resides in Newport, Rhode Island.