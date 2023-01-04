On January 11, the Newport City Council will convene in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for a Regular City Council Meeting.

This consent calendar includes the minutes of the December 14 meeting, the appointment of Scott Wheeler as the official Tree Warden, and the renewal of several licenses including billiard and pool tables, mechanical amusement devices, and a tattoo license. The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.

The Council will consider the renewal of a pedicab business license and make appointments to the Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission. Several resolutions will be discussed, including the rules of the Council and a request for a policy to prevent excessively loud noise from motorcycles and other motor vehicles. An ordinance amending the parking regulations will be given a first reading.

The City Manager will present several action items, including a tax treaty agreement with the Town of Middletown, a reconsideration of a residential parking designation on George Street, and a modification to a contract for a drainage system investigation and flooding analysis in the Prescott Hall watershed.

The Council will also receive an update on the Easton’s Beach Bathhouse and consider a proposal for a lease agreement with the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission.

Full Agenda

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

JANUARY 11, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on January 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meetings held December 14, 2022 (Approve)

b. Communication from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, re: Official Tree Warden Appointment, Scott Wheeler

c. Billiard Table, Renewal, Finnbar Murray, Fastnet Pub, 1-3 Broadway (1 table)

d. Mechanical Amusement Device, Renewal, Newport Music Co., 849 Union St., Portsmouth, RI (14 locations, 22 machines)

e. Pool Table, Renewal, Atlas Vending, Inc., d/b/a 1106 North Main St., Providence, R.I. (1 table)

f. Tattoo License, Renewal, Owner/Operator, Jennifer Clinch Guertin, d/b/a Anchor Steam Tattoo Gallery, 44 Broadway

g. 2023 Boards and Commissions Annual Reports:

1. Newport Canvassing Authority

2. Newport Juvenile Hearing Board

3. Historic District Commission

4. Cliff Walk Commission

5. Planning Board

6. Newport Beach Commission

7. Energy & Environment Commission

8. Tree and Open Space Commission

9. Cemetery Advisory Commission

h. Communication from the Town of Jamestown, re: Future of Gould Island (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, John J. Litherland, d/b/a Cap’n John Pedicabs, 1589 Narragansett Ave., Apt. O, Newport, RI- (1 pedicab valid May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2025)

3. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission – One vacancy (3 applicants) – Robert Conway; Penny Fitch; Stephen Marino; (3-year term expires 10/14/2023)

RESOLUTIONS

4. Rules of the Council

5. Requesting a policy to prevent excessively loud noise from motorcycles and other motor vehicles- M. Aramli, D. Carlin, C. Holder

ORDINANCES

6. Amending Section 10.24.010, “Parking prohibited at all times in designated places” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

7. Action Item #6117/23 – RE: City of Newport/Town of Middletown Tax Treaty Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

8. Action Item #6118/23 – re: Reconsideration of Ordinance 10.32.110(c) – George Street – 24 Hour Residential Parking Designation

9. Action Item #6119/23 – re: Contract 22-012-3 – Modification 1- Drainage System Investigation & Flooding Analysis – Prescott Hall Watershed (w/accompanying resolution)

10. Action Item #6120/23 – re: Cliff Walk Repair Professional Services, Supplemental Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

11. Action Item #6121/23- re: Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Contract July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024 (w accompanying ordinance)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- January 4, 2023