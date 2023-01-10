Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District seeks three organizations in urban, suburban, or rural areas to install community gardens or high tunnels and maintain them for a minimum of 18 months (gardens) or 36 months (high tunnels).

This project is funded by an agreement between the RI State Conservation Committee (RISCC) and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS). A maximum of $8,411 is available to fund each proposed project; funding can be spent on items such as tools, soil, seed, fertilizer, soil additives, irrigation materials, garden materials, lumber, high tunnels, pollinator plants, etc. Although funding cannot be used to maintain existing gardens, it may be used to create new garden beds at a site where other gardens already exist.

Sara Churgin, ERICD District Manager said, “This is the fourth round of projects we are working on under the People’s Garden Initiative. Community gardens provide nutritious, healthy food to our communities and also bring people together in a special way. We would love to see these gardens impact a diverse range of our community and we encourage everyone to apply.”

Proposals from new applicants will be evaluated on a first-come-first-served basis from Friday, January 31, 2023, through Friday, March 31, 2023. The District will be seeking to fund three projects with a max of $8,411 per project. Projects under $8,000 will not be considered.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.easternriconservation.org/riscc or contact Sara Churgin, ERICD District Manager at schurgin.ericd@gmail.com or 401-225-6033