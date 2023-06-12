The
Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1, and sold out within minutes.
CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicked off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before ( in 2019 and 2021).
In 2019, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Through their Artist Gives program, Newport Folk says they will again be making grants to music education programs on behalf of every artist on the lineup.
For more information about the festival, visit
https://newportfolk.org/. 2023 Newport Folk Festival Lineup
Friday, July 28
February 2, 2023 February 16, 2023
Will perform at Newport Folk Festival on Friday, July 28.
February 7, 2023 February 7, 2023
The Tuareg rock band from Agadez, Niger will perform on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.
March 13, 2023 March 13, 2023
March 20, 2023 March 20, 2023
Free Range is the project of Chicago-based musician Sofia Jensen
March 22, 2023 March 22, 2023
The Heavy Heavy will perform on Friday, July 28.
April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023
Noah Kahan will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.
April 10, 2023 April 10, 2023
According to the group’s Facebook Page, Eastern Medicine Singers is an eastern Algonquin language drum group preserving the language by song.
April 19, 2023 April 19, 2023
Saturday, July 29
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29.
February 21, 2023 February 21, 2023
Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and indie-pop.
February 28, 2023 February 28, 2023
Nanna Hilmarsdóttir is an Icelandic singer-songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the indie folk-pop band Of Monsters and Men.
March 2, 2023 March 2, 2023
Danielle Ponder, a R&B/Soul artist from Rochester, NY, will make her return to Newport for the 2023 Newport Folk Festival.
March 9, 2023 March 9, 2023
Aimee Mann is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and bassist known for her distinctive voice and introspective, often melancholy lyrics
March 15, 2023 March 15, 2023
Alice Phoebe Lou is a singer-songwriter and musician from Cape Town, South Africa. She is known for her unique, soulful voice and her ability to blend elements of folk, blues, and jazz into her music.
March 24, 2023 March 27, 2023
For their Artist Give, Goose asked Newport Festivals Foundation to provide a grant to TeachRock, which uses music to make history, science, math, language arts and other subject areas exciting and relevant to young people.
March 27, 2023 March 27, 2023
Jaime Wyatt is a rising star in the country music scene, known for her distinctive voice and authentic storytelling.
March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
Willi Carlisle is an award-winning folksinger, writer, and theater artist from Northwest Arkansas
April 12, 2023 April 12, 2023
Indigo De Souza, a singer-songwriter from Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29.
April 14, 2023 April 14, 2023
Olsen, an American singer-songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
April 18, 2023 April 18, 2023
Sunday, July 30
Billy Strings joins The Beths and CAAMP in 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements.
February 9, 2023 February 9, 2023
Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics.
February 14, 2023 February 14, 2023
Jupiter & Okwess is a Congolese band that has garnered international recognition for its unique fusion of traditional Congolese rhythms with contemporary rock and funk influences.
February 16, 2023 February 16, 2023
On Orville’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Fender Play Foundation which provides new Fender guitars, basses, and ukuleles to elementary and middle school students.
February 23, 2023 February 23, 2023
On Abraham’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Gladney Center for Adoption, a nonprofit based in Fort Worth, Texas.
March 7, 2023 March 7, 2023
Madison Cunningham is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who first gained recognition for her virtuosic guitar playing and introspective songwriting.
March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023
The Earls of Leicester is a bluegrass band that pays tribute to the music of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.
March 29, 2023 March 29, 2023
Gregory Alan Isakov, who will perform at Newport Folk Festival, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, is an American singer-songwriter who has gained recognition for his heartfelt and introspective folk music.
April 3, 2023 April 3, 2023
April 7, 2023 April 7, 2023
Wolf, an American singer and songwriter from California, will perform on Sunday, July 30.
April 17, 2023 April 17, 2023
The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.
