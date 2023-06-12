The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1, and sold out within minutes.

CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicked off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before ( in 2019 and 2021).

In 2019, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Through their Artist Gives program, Newport Folk says they will again be making grants to music education programs on behalf of every artist on the lineup.

For more information about the festival, visit https://newportfolk.org/.

2023 Newport Folk Festival Lineup

There are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements in any given year. What’s Up Newp will continue to post lineup announcements below as they happen.

Click on any story to read more about the band and the artist donations.

Friday, July 28

Newport Folk Festival kicks off lineup announcements; CAAMP is returning to Newport CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicks off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before.

Mdou Moctar to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival The Tuareg rock band from Agadez, Niger will perform on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.

Noah Kahan added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup Noah Kahan will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Newport Folk Festival adds Eastern Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat and Lee Ranaldo to its 2023 lineup According to the group’s Facebook Page, Eastern Medicine Singers is an eastern Algonquin language drum group preserving the language by song.

Saturday, July 29

The Backseat Lovers added to 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29.

Bartees Strange will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival Bartees Strange is a rising musician and songwriter hailing from Mustang, Oklahoma, who has been making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of rock, hip-hop, and indie-pop.

Nanna added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup Nanna Hilmarsdóttir is an Icelandic singer-songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the indie folk-pop band Of Monsters and Men.

Danielle Ponder will perform at 2023 Newport Folk Festival Danielle Ponder, a R&B/Soul artist from Rochester, NY, will make her return to Newport for the 2023 Newport Folk Festival.

Aimee Mann has been added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup Aimee Mann is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and bassist known for her distinctive voice and introspective, often melancholy lyrics

Newport Folk Festival adds Alice Phoebe Lou to 2023 lineup Alice Phoebe Lou is a singer-songwriter and musician from Cape Town, South Africa. She is known for her unique, soulful voice and her ability to blend elements of folk, blues, and jazz into her music.

Goose to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival For their Artist Give, Goose asked Newport Festivals Foundation to provide a grant to TeachRock, which uses music to make history, science, math, language arts and other subject areas exciting and relevant to young people.

Newport Folk adds Jaime Wyatt to 2023 lineup Jaime Wyatt is a rising star in the country music scene, known for her distinctive voice and authentic storytelling.

Angel Olsen to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival Olsen, an American singer-songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Sunday, July 30

Billy Strings is returning to Newport for Newport Folk Festival Billy Strings joins The Beths and CAAMP in 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements.

Jonathan Richman added to 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics.

Jupiter & Okwess joins the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup Jupiter & Okwess is a Congolese band that has garnered international recognition for its unique fusion of traditional Congolese rhythms with contemporary rock and funk influences.

Orville Peck will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival On Orville’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Fender Play Foundation which provides new Fender guitars, basses, and ukuleles to elementary and middle school students.

Abraham Alexander added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup On Abraham’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Gladney Center for Adoption, a nonprofit based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Newport Folk Festival adds Madison Cunningham to its 2023 lineup Madison Cunningham is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who first gained recognition for her virtuosic guitar playing and introspective songwriting.

The Earls of Leicester added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup The Earls of Leicester is a bluegrass band that pays tribute to the music of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.

Gregory Alan Isakov added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup Gregory Alan Isakov, who will perform at Newport Folk Festival, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, is an American singer-songwriter who has gained recognition for his heartfelt and introspective folk music.

Remi Wolf joins 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup Wolf, an American singer and songwriter from California, will perform on Sunday, July 30.

More on Newport folk WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, Newport Festivals Foundation The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.