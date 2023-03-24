The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Alice Phoebe Lou will be heading to Fort Adams State Park to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Alice will perform on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Alice Phoebe Lou is a singer-songwriter and musician from Cape Town, South Africa. She is known for her unique, soulful voice and her ability to blend elements of folk, blues, and jazz into her music. She began her music career as a street performer in Berlin, Germany, and has since gained recognition for her powerful live performances and intimate songwriting.

Lou released her first album, “Orbit,” in 2015, which was well received by fans and critics alike. Since then, she has continued to tour and perform, releasing several more albums and EPs, including “Paper Castles” in 2018 and “Glow” in 2020. Her music has been described as haunting, beautiful, and introspective, and her live shows are known for their raw energy and emotional intensity.

In addition to her musical talent, Lou is also known for her activism and advocacy for environmental and social justice issues. She is a passionate advocate for causes such as climate change, gender equality, and LGBTQ rights, and her music often reflects her beliefs and values.

For her Artist Give, Alice asked Newport Festivals Foundation to make a grant to She Is The Music, a nonprofit working to increase the number of women in music through mentorship programs, the largest global database of women in music as well as all women songwriting camps. Funds will be used to facilitate their songwriting camps and mentorship programs across the globe.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 28 – 30, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.

This announcement is just one of several recently made by the Newport Folk Festival. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs for every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.