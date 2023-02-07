The Newport Folk Festival is back this summer and promises to be one of the year’s most exciting events. The festival today announced its latest addition to its 2023 lineup, and music fans are in for a treat with The Beths set to perform on Folk Friday.

The Beths, the four-piece indie-pop band from New Zealand, have been making waves with their infectious melodies and witty lyrics. Their latest album, “Jump Rope Gazers,” has received critical acclaim and perfectly represents the band’s upbeat, pop-infused sound. The Beths’ performance is sure to bring a lot of energy to the festival and get the crowd dancing.

But it’s not just The Beths’ music that is making headlines. On behalf of the band, the Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Die Jim Crow Records. This is a non-profit record label based in the United States, dedicated to releasing the music of formerly and currently incarcerated musicians. The funds from The Beths’ grant will be used to purchase instruments for the musicians studying in the music programming offered at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, the largest women’s prison in New York State.

This is a significant move by The Beths and the Newport Festivals Foundation, as it shines a light on the importance of music in the lives of those who are incarcerated. The grant will provide a platform for these musicians to share their talent and creativity with the world. It is also a testament to the power of music to bring people together and positively impact communities.

The Beths’ performance at the Newport Folk Festival will be a celebration of music and its ability to bring people together. With the band’s infectious pop-infused sound and commitment to making a positive impact, their performance is not to be missed. This summer’s Newport Folk Festival is shaping up to be a truly special event, and The Beths’ performance will surely be one of the highlights.