The Newport Folk Festival today began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival, which is scheduled to take place at Fort Adams State Park from July 28 – 30.

CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicks off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before ( in 2019 and 2021).

In 2019, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Through their Artist Gives program, Newport Folk says they will once again be making grants to music education programs on behalf of every artist on the lineup.

“Caamp has generously agreed to match our grant to support the Harmony Project, a music education program in the band’s hometown of Columbus, OH,” Newport Folk shares. “Our $10,000 grant will be used to support the Harmony Project’s music education programs, including an initiative that provides free music classes for immigrants and refugees in the Columbus area”.

CAAMP consists of Taylor Meier (guitar, vocals), Evan Westfall (banjo, vocals), and Matt Vinson (bass, vocals). The band was formed in 2013 and quickly gained attention for its unique blend of traditional folk elements with modern indie-pop influences.

CAAMP’s music is characterized by tight harmonies, driving rhythms, and heartfelt lyrics that often touch on themes of love, heartbreak, and life on the road. Their self-titled debut album, released in 2016, was widely acclaimed for its timeless sound and honest songwriting and established CAAMP as one of the most promising new acts in the folk-indie genre.

In the years since their debut, CAAMP has continued to build a dedicated following, thanks partly to their energetic live shows and collaborations with other artists in the folk-indie scene. Their most recent album, “By and By,” released in 2020, features their signature sound while exploring new musical territory and showcasing the band’s growth and maturity as musicians.

CAAMP has been praised by fans and critics alike for their ability to bring a fresh perspective to the folk genre, and they show no signs of slowing down. With their unique sound and emotional depth, CAAMP is poised to become one of the biggest names in the world of indie-folk music.

2023 Newport Folk Festival

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30.

General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1, and sold out within minutes.

There are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements in any given year. What’s Up Newp will continue to post lineup announcements on our website as they happen.

For more information about the festival, visit https://newportfolk.org/.