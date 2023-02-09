The 2023 Newport Folk Festival is shaping up to be great, with today’s announcement that Billy Strings, the renowned bluegrass virtuoso, will be returning to Newport!

Billy Strings, who is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 30 at Fort Adams State Park, is an American bluegrass guitarist and singer who has been active in the music industry since the early 2010s. Born William Apostol, he began playing guitar at a young age and was heavily influenced by bluegrass legends such as Bill Monroe, Ralph Stanley, and Earl Scruggs. His intricate fingerstyle playing and high-energy stage presence quickly made him a standout performer in the bluegrass scene.

Billy Strings is known for his virtuosic guitar playing, passionate singing, and dynamic live performances. He has won multiple awards and accolades for his musicianship, including the 2017 Instrumental Performer of the Year award from the International Bluegrass Music Association. He has also been praised for his songwriting, which often explores personal and political themes with a sense of humor and irony.

In addition to his solo work, Billy Strings has collaborated with a variety of other musicians and bands, and has become a sought-after performer at bluegrass and roots music festivals across the country. He has released several studio albums and live recordings, and his music has been featured on a number of bluegrass and roots music radio shows and podcasts.

Billy Strings is known for his energetic and high-energy live performances, and his appearance at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival is highly anticipated by fans of bluegrass and roots music.

On Billy’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to the Appalachian Artisan Center’s Culture of Recovery program, which teaches people suffering from substance abuse disorders to build high-quality stringed musical instruments. The grant will help replenish the resources and materials lost last summer when a flood devastated their facilities in Hindman, Kentucky.

The Beths, the New Zealand indie-pop band, is also set to perform at the festival. Their upbeat pop-infused sound and catchy melodies are sure to get the crowd dancing. However, it’s not just their music that is making headlines. The Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant on behalf of the band to Die Jim Crow Records, a non-profit record label dedicated to releasing the music of formerly and currently incarcerated musicians. The funds will be used to purchase instruments for the musicians studying in the music programming offered at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York State.

CAAMP, the Ohio-based folk-indie band, will kick off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before and has a passion for supporting music education programs. This year, CAAMP has generously agreed to match Newport Folk’s grant to support the Harmony Project, a music education program in Columbus, OH.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival is set to take place from July 28 – 30 at Fort Adams State Park, and with this lineup, it promises to be a truly special event.