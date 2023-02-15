Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, joined What’sUpNewp today for a conversation about the Foundation, the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more.

You can listen to our conversation here, or watch and listen below.

More About The Newport Festivals Foundation

Newport Festivals Foundation is a 501(c)(3) profit organization and its mission is to foster the legacy and expand the impact of its Folk and Jazz Festivals through educational initiatives that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions inherent in Jazz and Folk music. The Foundation’s goal is to offer opportunity, inspire through exposure and facilitate the collection of resources needed for musicians to celebrate and innovate. The focus on creating unique experiences to spark engagement is accomplished through a variety of initiatives taking place all over America, including instrument donations, performances at schools and support for music education programs with partnering organizations.

For more information on the education initiatives of Newport Festival Foundation, visit www.newportfestivals.org.