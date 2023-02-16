Newport Folk Festival has just announced the inclusion of Jupiter & Okwess in its lineup for the 2023 festival, set to take place from July 28-30 at Fort Adams State Park. The festival’s organizers have also revealed that on behalf of the Congolese band, a donation has been made to the Guitars not Guns Music Program.
Guitars not Guns is a nonprofit organization that provides guitars and lessons to foster children and at-risk youth as a way to steer them away from violence. The funds donated by Newport Festivals Foundation on behalf of Jupiter & Okwess will be used to purchase guitars, straps, tuners, gig-bags, and instruction books.
Jupiter & Okwess is a Congolese band that has garnered international recognition for its unique fusion of traditional Congolese rhythms with contemporary rock and funk influences. The band is known for its high-energy live performances and has been lauded for its commitment to using music as a means of promoting social change and cultural exchange.
This announcement is just one of several made by Newport Folk Festival in recent weeks. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs on behalf of every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.
Among the previously announced lineup is Jonathan Richman, an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics. Richman’s donation will support the festival’s music education programs.
Billy Strings, an American bluegrass guitarist and singer, has also been announced as a performer. On his behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to the Appalachian Artisan Center’s Culture of Recovery program, which teaches people suffering from substance abuse disorders to build high-quality stringed musical instruments.
New Zealand indie-pop band The Beths is also set to perform at the festival, and on their behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Die Jim Crow Records, a non-profit record label dedicated to releasing the music of formerly and currently incarcerated musicians.
CAAMP, the Ohio-based folk-indie band, will kick off the festival’s lineup. The band has previously played at the festival and has a passion for supporting music education programs. This year, they have generously agreed to match Newport Folk’s grant to support the Harmony Project, a music education program in Columbus, OH.
The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.
Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, joined What’sUpNewp today for a conversation about the Foundation, the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more. You can listen to our conversation here, or watch and listen below. More About The Newport Festivals Foundation Newport Festivals Foundation is…
