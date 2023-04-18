As part of their rolling lineup announcements, Newport Folk Festival today announced that Angel Olsen will perform at their 2023 festival.

“We can’t wait to welcome Angel Olsen back to the Fort this summer,” Newport Folk Festival shared on Facebook. “For her Artist Give, Angel asked that Newport Festivals Foundation provide a grant to Girls Rock Asheville, a music education and social justice nonprofit providing girls and transgender youth ages 8-16 with summer camps, after school programs, and other low- and no-cost music programs. The funds will be used to host their 10th year of rock camp – craft supplies, new instruments, and stipends for their music teachers.”

Olsen, an American singer-songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

To date, Olsen has released six studio albums: Half Way Home, Burn Your Fire for No Witness, My Woman, All Mirrors, Whole New Mess, Big Time, and Forever Means.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island on Friday, July 28 – Sunday, July 30, 2023.