The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Madison Cunningham has been added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup. Cunningham will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Madison Cunningham is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who first gained recognition for her virtuosic guitar playing and introspective songwriting. Born in 1996 in Orange County, California, Cunningham grew up in a musical family and began playing the guitar at a young age. She was deeply influenced by folk and bluegrass music, as well as the fingerstyle guitar playing of artists like Chet Atkins and Merle Travis.

Cunningham first gained attention in the music industry in 2017 with the release of her debut EP, “Love, Lose, Remember,” which was produced by Tyler Chester and features her distinctive blend of folk, Americana, and jazz influences. The EP received critical acclaim and helped to establish her as a rising talent in the singer-songwriter scene. Cunningham has since toured extensively, both as a solo artist and as a member of other bands, including the touring lineup of Andrew Bird’s band. Her debut full-length album, “Who Are You Now,” was released in 2019 to widespread critical acclaim, with critics praising her exceptional guitar playing and introspective songwriting. With her unique blend of musical influences and impressive skill as both a guitarist and a songwriter, Madison Cunningham is a rising star in the world of indie folk and Americana.

On Madison’s behalf Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Candelas Music & Arts Foundation, a nonprofit based in LA that provides affordable guitars and lessons to disadvantaged youth in the Boyle Heights area. Funds will be used to support their guitar lessons program.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 28 – 30, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.

This announcement is just one of several recently made by the Newport Folk Festival. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs for every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.