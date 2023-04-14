As part of their ongoing lineup announcement, Newport Folk Festival today announced that Indigo De Souza has joined their lineup.

Indigo De Souza, a singer-songwriter from Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29. Read Indigo De Souzas’ full bio here.

For her Artist Give, Indigo asked Newport Festivals Foundation to make a grant to Nuçi’s Space, which uses music to help prevent suicide. Nuçi’s Space maintains a health and resource center for musicians as a safe space to seek support and guidance. Funds will be used to provide music lessons with a focus on positive mental health.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.