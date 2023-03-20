The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Maggie Rogers will be returning to Fort Adams State Park to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Rogers will perform on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Maggie previously performed at the Newport Folk Festival in 2019.

Maggie Rogers is an American singer-songwriter who first gained attention with her viral hit “Alaska” in 2016. Born and raised in rural Maryland, Rogers grew up playing the banjo and piano and fell in love with folk music at a young age. However, her sound evolved when she attended NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and began experimenting with electronic beats and production. Rogers’ unique blend of folk and pop, combined with her mesmerizing live performances, quickly garnered her a devoted following.

In 2017, Rogers released her debut EP “Now That The Light Is Fading,” which showcased her versatility as a songwriter and musician. The EP’s lead single, “Alaska” was co-produced by Pharrell Williams and became a viral sensation, earning praise from music critics and celebrities alike. Rogers followed up with her debut album “Heard It In A Past Life” in 2019, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and featured the hit singles “Light On” and “Fallingwater.” Rogers’ music is characterized by her introspective lyrics, soulful vocals, and dynamic production, making her one of the most exciting artists in pop music today.

“Surrender”, Rogers’ newest album, was released on July 29, 2022.

On her behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to We Are Moving The Needle, a nonprofit organization created to expand the number of women and non-binary people in the production and engineering fields of the music industry. Our contribution will be used to grant scholarships to women and non-binary people for educational STEAM programs.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 28 – 30, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.

This announcement is just one of several recently made by the Newport Folk Festival. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs for every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.