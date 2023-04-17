Newport Folk Festival announced today that Remi Wolf will be joining their lineup this summer. As is Newport Folk tradition, the festival has been rolling out the lineup over the last several weeks.

Wolf, an American singer and songwriter from California, will perform on Sunday, July 30.

For her Artist Give, she asked Newport Festivals Foundation to provide a grant to In The Band, which provides access to music education in underserved communities throughout Los Angeles county. The funds will be used to support a songwriting and production program in partnership with a nonprofit shelter in Hollywood, CA that provides sanctuary and support for youth overcoming homelessness and trafficking.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.

more on the newport folk festival 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,… Indigo De Souza joins the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup As part of their ongoing lineup announcement, Newport Folk Festival today announced that Indigo De Souza has joined their lineup. Indigo De Souza, a singer-songwriter from Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29. Read Indigo De Souzas’ full bio here. For her Artist Give, Indigo asked Newport Festivals Foundation to make a grant… Willi Carlisle will perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival Newport Folk Festival kept their rolling lineup announcements going today with the news that Willi Carlisle will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Willi Carlisle, an award-winning folksinger, writer, and theater artist from Northwest Arkansas, shares the following on his website as part of his bio; Willi Carlisle is a poet…