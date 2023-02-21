Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29.
The Backseat Lovers is an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and lead guitarist and keyboardist Ethan Christensen.
The band was formed in 2018 when Harmon released a solo EP under the name The Backseat Lovers. The EP received positive feedback, and Harmon began collaborating with other musicians to form a full band. They released their first single, “Kilby Girl,” in 2019, and it quickly gained popularity on streaming platforms, leading to the band signing with an independent label, Roll Call Records.
In 2020, The Backseat Lovers released their debut album, “When We Were Friends,” which features their signature indie rock sound with catchy hooks and poignant lyrics. The album received critical acclaim and helped the band gain a larger following. They have since released several more singles, including “Just a Boy” and “Stay.”
The Backseat Lovers have been compared to bands such as The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and The 1975, and their music has been described as a blend of indie rock, pop, and alternative. They have been praised for their high-energy live performances, and they have toured extensively throughout the United States.
Newport Folk Festival has also revealed that on behalf of The Backseat Lovers a donation has been made to the Nurture the Creative Mind, an organization in their home state of Utah that provides free multimedia experiences for youth including music production, recording and film. Funds will be used to buy an interface, keyboard and plug in acoustic guitar, electric guitar and condenser mic for their after school program that teaches youth how to produce their own music and provides free professional recordings to youth throughout the year.
The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 28 – 30, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.
This announcement is just one of several made by Newport Folk Festival recently. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs for every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.
Among the previously announced lineup is Jupiter & Okwess, a Congolese band that has garnered international recognition for its unique fusion of traditional Congolese rhythms with contemporary rock and funk influences, will perform on Sunday, July 30. The band is known for its high-energy live performances and has been lauded for its commitment to using music as a means of promoting social change and cultural exchange. On their behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a donation to Guitars not Guns, a nonprofit organization that provides guitars and lessons to foster children and at-risk youth as a way to steer them away from violence. The funds donated by Newport Festivals Foundation on behalf of Jupiter & Okwess will be used to purchase guitars, straps, tuners, gig-bags, and instruction books.
Jonathan Richman, an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics, will perform on Sunday, July 30. Richman’s donation will support the festival’s music education programs.
Billy Strings, an American bluegrass guitarist and singer, has also been announced as a performer and will perform on Sunday, July 30. On his behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to the Appalachian Artisan Center’s Culture of Recovery program, which teaches people suffering from substance abuse disorders to build high-quality stringed musical instruments.
New Zealand indie-pop band The Beths is also set to perform at the festival on Friday, July 28, and on their behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Die Jim Crow Records, a non-profit record label dedicated to releasing the music of formerly and currently incarcerated musicians.
CAAMP, the Ohio-based folk-indie band, kicked off the festival’s lineup and will perform on Friday, July 28. The band has previously played at the festival and is passionate about supporting music education programs. This year, they have generously agreed to match Newport Folk’s grant to support the Harmony Project, a music education program in Columbus, OH.
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Singer-songwriter reflects on career change, recording her new EP, and appearing on “The Voice”
A year and a half ago, Kara McKee quit her job in the corporate world to chase down her dream of being a full-time musician. After years of gigging at small clubs around New England, the daughter of RI Governor Dan McKee finally received some national attention when she appeared on NBC’s The Voice last…
Singer-songwriter performing at La Farge Arts Center
Singer-songwriter Teddy Thompson is coming to Newport’s La Farge Arts Center (at the Newport Congregational Church) on Friday, February 24. Thanks to sponsor Newport Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets to the concert to give away. To enter, just e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com by Wednesday, February 22 at 5PM with “Thompson Tickets” in…
The search for Save The Bay’s next executive director is now open
Following September’s news that longstanding Save The Bay executive director, Jonathan Stone, will be retiring from his post this coming June, the organization’s Board of Directors has officially launched the search for his replacement. “Save The Bay is at an exciting point in its history,” said Save The Bay board president Gib Conover in a statement. “We…
Now celebrating 52+ years of touring, Tom has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County.
Spectacle Live today announced that the talented Tom Rush will be returning to the Jane Pickens Theater and Event Center (The JPT) for “An Evening with Tom Rush ” on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm. Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Tickets are on sale Friday at 10 am at JanePickens.comor by calling 1-800-657-8774. Now…
The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust releases an application for a new artist residency on the island in September 2023.
A new 5-night artist residency on Rose Island is now open for application. The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust–a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works to preserve the historical and environmental integrity of Rose Island and maintain and operate the lighthouse for public access–is offering the opportunity for Rhode Island-based artists to stay on…
Katherine Karanikolas, three weeks shy of her 95th birthday, of Portsmouth passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late John and Aglaia (Chagaruly) Lampos. Katherine was born and raised in New Bedford where she graduated from New Bedford Vocational and was the class Vice President and Editor of the…
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits.
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits. The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1. “Serving…
Cicilline will continue to serve his constituents until June 1, 2023
Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has announced that he will be stepping down from his role in the United States House of Representatives effective June 1, 2023, to take on a new position as the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. Cicilline, a member of the House Democratic Leadership and a senior member…
“Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips to the dog park and long walks on the beach or in the woods, followed by naps in a big comfy bed, are all this guy needs to keep him perfectly happy.”
Meet your new best friend, Bear – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the week! Bear, who is available for adoption through the Potter League for Animals, is a 7-year-old male mixed breed. Here’s what the Potter League has to say about Bear; “Bear is an energetic and friendly guy who likes everyone he meets. Trips…