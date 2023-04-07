Newport Folk Festival kept their 2023 lineup announcements going today with the news that The Harlem Gospel Travelers will join them at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

At their request, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Entertainment Community Fund, a nonprofit that provides programs and services such as emergency financial assistance, health insurance enrollment, educational workshops and affordable housing for performing arts professionals across the USA. The funds will be used for their Teaching Artist Program helping professional musicians refine their teaching skills.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.