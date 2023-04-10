Newport Folk Festival continued their rolling lineup announcements today with the news that Noah Kahan will perform at their 2023 festival on Friday, July 28, 2023.
“As Noah Kahan changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music’s upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you’ll hear who he was before and who he became — almost in real-time,” Wasserman Music shares in their bio on their website for Noah.
“The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he’s just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He’s racked up over one billion streams, released two full length albums (Busyhead, 2019 and I Was / I Am, 2021) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for “Hurt Somebody” feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as The Late Show withStephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and TODAY. Not to mention, he’s collaborated with everyone from Joy Oladokun to Chelsea Cutler to mxmtoon to Quinn XCII to Gryffin. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Now, Noah continues to progress on his 2022 single “Stick Season — rife with fluttering guitar melodies, inviting vocals, and homey imagery of the Northeast on the verge of a change of seasons, the track represents another massive turning point for him”.
For his Artist Give, Noah asked Newport Festivals Foundation to make a grant to New England School of the Arts, a High School in New Hampshire dedicated to fostering an appreciation for the arts. The funds will be used to support their Summer Camp which provides children ages 8 years and up the opportunity to learn about music, art, theater and dance.
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
Newport Folk Festival kept their 2023 lineup announcements going today with the news that The Harlem Gospel Travelers will join them at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30, 2023. At their request, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Entertainment Community Fund, a nonprofit that provides programs and services such as emergency…
The Newport Folk Festival continued their 2023 lineup announcements today with the news that The Heavy Heavy has joined their lineup and will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28, 2023. The Heavy Heavy Shore Fire Media, a PR firm that represents musicians, shares the following biography on The Heavy Heavy on…
Newport Folk Festival kept their rolling lineup announcements going today with the news that Gregory Alan Isakov will return to Newport to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park. Gregory Alan Isakov, who will perform at Newport Folk Festival, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, is an American singer-songwriter who has…
The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Jaime Wyatt has been added to their 2023 lineup. Wyatt will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29. Jaime Wyatt is a rising star in the country music scene, known for her distinctive voice and authentic storytelling. Born and raised in Southern California, Wyatt was…
The Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Earls of Leicester has been added to their 2023 lineup. The legendary bluegrass band will perform on Sunday, July 30. The Earls of Leicester is a bluegrass band that pays tribute to the music of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. The band was founded in 2013 by…
The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Goose will return to Newport, performing at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 29. Goose is an American jam band hailing from Connecticut. The group was formed in 2006 and consists of members Peter Anspach on guitar and vocals, Rick Mitarotonda on guitar and vocals, Trevor…
The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Alice Phoebe Lou will be heading to Fort Adams State Park to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Alice will perform on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Alice Phoebe Lou is a singer-songwriter and musician from Cape Town, South Africa. She is known for her unique, soulful voice and…
The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Free Range, the project of Chicago-based musician Sofia Jensen, will be heading to Fort Adams State Park to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Free Range will perform on Friday, July 28, 2023. On their behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Afrorack, an audio arts organization…
The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Maggie Rogers will be returning to Fort Adams State Park to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Rogers will perform on Friday, July 28, 2023. Maggie previously performed at the Newport Folk Festival in 2019. Maggie Rogers is an American singer-songwriter who first gained attention with her viral hit…
The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Madison Cunningham has been added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup. Cunningham will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Madison Cunningham is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist who first gained recognition for her virtuosic guitar playing and introspective songwriting. Born in 1996 in Orange…
The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Aimee Mann has been added to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup. Mann will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Aimee Mann is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and bassist known for her distinctive voice and introspective, often melancholy lyrics. She was born in Richmond, Virginia…
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.