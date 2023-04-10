Newport Folk Festival continued their rolling lineup announcements today with the news that Noah Kahan will perform at their 2023 festival on Friday, July 28, 2023.

“As Noah Kahan changes, he casts those experiences onto songs like light through a film projector. At the core of the music’s upbeat energy and unfiltered lyrics, you’ll hear who he was before and who he became — almost in real-time,” Wasserman Music shares in their bio on their website for Noah.

“The Vermont singer still pens songs straight from the heart and still cracks jokes with his signature, self-deprecating sense of humor; he’s just changed in all of the right ways (and chronicled them via his songwriting). He gained that understanding through quite the journey from small town Vermont to global renown. He’s racked up over one billion streams, released two full length albums (Busyhead, 2019 and I Was / I Am, 2021) and a mid-pandemic EP (Cape Elizabeth, 2020), picked up a Gold Certification for “Hurt Somebody” feat. Julia Michaels, and performed on television shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and TODAY. Not to mention, he’s collaborated with everyone from Joy Oladokun to Chelsea Cutler to mxmtoon to Quinn XCII to Gryffin. After 5 years of critical acclaim and global touring, he sought an even purer style of writing and arrangement, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears, and struggles with most passionately. Now, Noah continues to progress on his 2022 single “Stick Season — rife with fluttering guitar melodies, inviting vocals, and homey imagery of the Northeast on the verge of a change of seasons, the track represents another massive turning point for him”.

For his Artist Give, Noah asked Newport Festivals Foundation to make a grant to New England School of the Arts, a High School in New Hampshire dedicated to fostering an appreciation for the arts. The funds will be used to support their Summer Camp which provides children ages 8 years and up the opportunity to learn about music, art, theater and dance.