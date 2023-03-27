The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Goose will return to Newport, performing at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 29.

Goose is an American jam band hailing from Connecticut. The group was formed in 2006 and consists of members Peter Anspach on guitar and vocals, Rick Mitarotonda on guitar and vocals, Trevor Weekz on bass guitar and vocals, and Ben Atkind on drums and vocals.

Goose’s music style is an eclectic mix of rock, funk, folk, and electronic music. The band has gained a reputation for their high-energy live performances and improvisational jams, drawing inspiration from iconic bands such as Phish and The Grateful Dead. In recent years, Goose has gained a dedicated following among the jam band community and has played at major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lockn’, and Summer Camp. In 2021, the band released their third studio album, “Shenanigans Nite Club,” which received critical acclaim for its catchy hooks and genre-bending sound. With a growing fan base and a unique sound, Goose is poised to make a significant impact in the world of music.

For their Artist Give, Goose asked Newport Festivals Foundation to provide a grant to TeachRock, which uses music to make history, science, math, language arts and other subject areas exciting and relevant to young people. TeachRock curriculum is free, open-source and used by more than 60,000 teachers nationwide. The funds will help create a history lesson plan that uses the stories of artists’ appearances at Newport festivals as a window into mid-20th century America.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 28 – 30, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.

This announcement is just one of several recently made by the Newport Folk Festival. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs for every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.