The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Free Range, the project of Chicago-based musician Sofia Jensen, will be heading to Fort Adams State Park to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Free Range will perform on Friday, July 28, 2023.

On their behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Afrorack, an audio arts organization committed to providing children and young adults of color access to modular synthesizers and sound design tools. Funds will be used to support their educational workshops which give students the opportunity to experiment with real professional audio equipment to design their own robust sonic creations.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 28 – 30, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.

This announcement is just one of several recently made by the Newport Folk Festival. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs for every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.