Newport Folk Festival today announced that Orville Peck has joined its 2023 festival lineup. Peck is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 30.
Orville Peck is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician, known for his distinctive style that blends classic country and western with dark, cinematic elements. He first gained attention in 2017 when he released his debut single, “Big Sky,” under the pseudonym Orville Peck.
Despite keeping his true identity hidden behind a fringed mask and cowboy hat, Peck quickly garnered critical acclaim for his music, featuring haunting vocals, twangy guitars, and lyrics exploring love themes, loss, and the American West. His debut album, “Pony,” was released in 2019 and was praised for its unique sound and style.
Peck’s music has been compared to that of artists like Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash, and he has been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community for his willingness to challenge traditional notions of masculinity in country music. He has been vocal about his own identity as a gay man, and his music often incorporates themes of queerness and outsiderism.
Since the release of “Pony,” Peck has continued to tour and release new music, including the 2020 EP “Show Pony” and the single “Summertime” in 2021. He has also collaborated with various artists, including Diplo, Shania Twain, and Trixie Mattel, and has been featured in numerous publications, including Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and The New York Times.
On Orville’s behalf, the Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Fender Play Foundation, which provides new Fender guitars, basses, and ukuleles to elementary and middle school students. Funds will be used to support audio and visual recording of an end of year showcase for students from 10 elementary schools to perform for the community at an outdoor park in Los Angeles
The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 28 – 30, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.
2023 Newport Folk Festival Lineup
This announcement is just one of several made by the Newport Folk Festival recently. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs for every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.
Among the previously announced lineup artists is The Backseat Lovers, an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah, who will perform on Saturday, July 29. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and lead guitarist and keyboardist Ethan Christensen. On behalf of The Backseat Lovers a donation has been made to the Nurture the Creative Mind, an organization in their home state of Utah that provides free multimedia experiences for youth including music production, recording and film.
Jupiter & Okwess, a Congolese band that has garnered international recognition for its unique fusion of traditional Congolese rhythms with contemporary rock and funk influences, will perform on Sunday, July 30. The band is known for its high-energy live performances and has been lauded for its commitment to using music as a means of promoting social change and cultural exchange. On their behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a donation to Guitars not Guns, a nonprofit organization that provides guitars and lessons to foster children and at-risk youth as a way to steer them away from violence. The funds donated by Newport Festivals Foundation on behalf of Jupiter & Okwess will be used to purchase guitars, straps, tuners, gig-bags, and instruction books.
Jonathan Richman, an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics, will perform on Sunday, July 30. Richman’s donation will support the festival’s music education programs.
Billy Strings, an American bluegrass guitarist and singer, has also been announced as a performer and will perform on Sunday, July 30. On his behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to the Appalachian Artisan Center’s Culture of Recovery program, which teaches people suffering from substance abuse disorders to build high-quality stringed musical instruments.
New Zealand indie-pop band The Beths is also set to perform at the festival on Friday, July 28, and on their behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Die Jim Crow Records, a non-profit record label dedicated to releasing the music of formerly and currently incarcerated musicians.
CAAMP, the Ohio-based folk-indie band, kicked off the festival’s lineup and will perform on Friday, July 28. The band has previously played at the festival and is passionate about supporting music education programs. This year, they have generously agreed to match Newport Folk’s grant to support the Harmony Project, a music education program in Columbus, OH.
The 34th Annual Pollstar Awards were held on Wednesday evening in Beverly Hills California, and Newport Folk Festival had a big night – once being named Music Festival of the Year. According to Pollstar, the Pollstar Awards, presented by Live Nation, is the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards and the most relevant and coveted recognition…
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2. The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1,…
Newport Folk Festival today announced that The Backseat Lovers will return to Newport for its 2023 festival, performing on Saturday, July 29. The Backseat Lovers is an indie rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon, drummer Juice Welch, bassist and backing vocalist Jonas Swanson, and…
Newport Folk Festival has just announced the inclusion of Jupiter & Okwess in its lineup for the 2023 festival, set to take place from July 28-30 at Fort Adams State Park. The festival’s organizers have also revealed that on behalf of the Congolese band, a donation has been made to the Guitars not Guns Music…
Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, the Executive Director and Development Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, joined What’sUpNewp today for a conversation about the Foundation, the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and more. You can listen to our conversation here, or watch and listen below. More About The Newport Festivals Foundation Newport Festivals Foundation is…
Loading…
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.
Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become…
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area? The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year. As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an…
Rhode Island, approved for up to $61.7 million, will operate three programs: a capital access program, a loan participation program, and an equity/venture capital program.
Governor Dan McKee today joined the Biden Administration for a virtual event to highlight the historic award of $61.7 million to Rhode Island under the Biden Administration’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). “We’re ready to continue Rhode Island’s economic momentum. This historic investment in small businesses from the Biden Administration will help us reach…
The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport.
A man from Newport has won $30,000 playing the “Cash Bonanza” Instant Game. He matched the first number in the “Your Numbers” section to win the top prize. The winner purchased this lucky ticket at 7-Eleven, 29 Memorial Blvd, Newport. The man, who has not been identified, tells Rhode Island Lottery that he plans to save the…
A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes.
BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged with using his accounting and consulting businesses as a front to launder more than $35 million in internet fraud schemes. The 73-year-old man from Cranston is accused of founding dozens of shell companies in the United States and using them to open business bank accounts…
The bigger bases — going from 15- to 18-inch squares — are part of a flurry of changes by Major League Baseball designed to put more action and athleticism back in the game and make it more appealing to a younger generation of potential fans.
By JAY COHEN AP Baseball Writer PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Like a violin virtuoso using a new music stand, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado noticed a difference right away. Not only are the bases bigger, but they feel different, too. “It’s definitely different, for sure,” said Machado, a two-time Gold Glove winner. “They…
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation.
As a regular RIPTA rider, Senator Meghan Kallman has a lot to say about public transportation. “The bus is so great,” said Senator Kallman (D-Dist. 15, Pawtucket, Providence). “I can get work done, I can read or I can put my headphones in and relax. Or if I’m feeling social, I can talk to my…
Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.
By TOM MURPHY AP Health Writer Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment. Heavy research and development costs also weighed on Moderna as the vaccine developer looks to strengthen an income statement currently dominated by its Spikevax coronavirus preventive shots. Moderna said Thursday…
Friday’s In-Port Race in Cape Town is scheduled to start in perfect racing conditions at 1415 local time / 1215 UTC
The Cape Town In-Port Race presented by V&A Waterfront is the second event in the In-Port Race series for The Ocean Race 2022-23. It follows the opener in January in Alicante, Spain where Team Malizia won the race, with 11th Hour Racing Team and Biotherm taking the other podium positions. The leaderboard is here. In addition to being…
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.