The Newport Folk Festival continued its 2023 lineup announcements today, announcing that Jonathan Richman will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday, July 30.

Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics. He first gained popularity as the frontman of the proto-punk band The Modern Lovers, which formed in the early 1970s and included future Talking Heads keyboardist Jerry Harrison.

After The Modern Lovers disbanded, Richman embarked on a solo career, releasing many acclaimed albums and collaborating with various other musicians and artists. His music has been described as a blend of folk, rock, and world music, and he is known for incorporating influences from various cultures and styles.

In addition to his musical career, Richman has also appeared in several films and television shows, often playing himself or performing his music, including in There’s Something About Mary, which was directed by Rhode Island’s-own Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly.

He is known for his engaging live performances and has a devoted following among fans of alternative and indie music.

In 2019, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Through its Artist Gives program, Newport Folk provides grants to music education programs on behalf of every artist on the lineup.

In the announcement, Newport Folk Festival revealed Richman had donated his Artist Give to support the festival’s music education programs.

Among the previous lineup announcements is Billy Strings, who is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 30, an American bluegrass guitarist and singer who has been active in the music industry since the early 2010s. On Billy’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to the Appalachian Artisan Center’s Culture of Recovery program, which teaches people suffering from substance abuse disorders to build high-quality stringed musical instruments. The grant will help replenish the resources and materials lost last summer when a flood devastated their facilities in Hindman, Kentucky.

The Beths, the New Zealand indie-pop band, is also set to perform at the festival. Their upbeat pop-infused sound and catchy melodies are sure to get the crowd dancing. However, it’s not just their music that is making headlines. The Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant on behalf of the band to Die Jim Crow Records, a non-profit record label dedicated to releasing the music of formerly and currently incarcerated musicians. The funds will be used to purchase instruments for the musicians studying in the music programming offered at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York State.

CAAMP, the Ohio-based folk-indie band, will kick off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before and has a passion for supporting music education programs. This year, CAAMP has generously agreed to match Newport Folk’s grant to support the Harmony Project, a music education program in Columbus, OH.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival is set to take place from July 28 – 30 at Fort Adams State Park, and with this lineup, it promises to be a truly special event.

