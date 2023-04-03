Newport Folk Festival kept their rolling lineup announcements going today with the news that Gregory Alan Isakov will return to Newport to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park.
Gregory Alan Isakov, who will perform at Newport Folk Festival, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, is an American singer-songwriter who has gained recognition for his heartfelt and introspective folk music. Born on October 19, 1979, in Johannesburg, South Africa, he grew up in Philadelphia and later moved to Colorado where he is now based.
Isakov began his music career while studying horticulture at the University of Colorado. He started out playing small gigs and open mics in coffee shops and eventually released his first album, “Rust Colored Stones,” in 2003. His music blends elements of folk, indie, and country, and often features acoustic guitar and banjo as well as the occasional orchestral arrangement.
Isakov’s breakthrough album, “The Weatherman,” was released in 2013 and received critical acclaim for its beautifully crafted songs and heartfelt lyrics. The album’s success helped him build a dedicated following and led to tours with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Iron & Wine, and Nathaniel Rateliff.
In addition to his solo work, Isakov has collaborated with several other artists, including The Colorado Symphony Orchestra, which he performed with in 2016. He has also contributed to the soundtracks of several films and TV shows, such as “This is Us,” “The Good Doctor,” and “The Walking Dead.”
Isakov’s music is known for its intimate and introspective lyrics, which often explore themes of love, loss, and the natural world. He has been praised for his poetic songwriting and his ability to evoke a sense of timelessness and nostalgia in his music.
Despite his success, Isakov remains grounded and connected to his roots, continuing to work on his farm in Boulder County, Colorado, and drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of his surroundings. He is currently signed to Suitcase Town Music and continues to tour and release new music.
