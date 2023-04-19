According to the group’s Facebook Page, Eastern Medicine Singers is an eastern Algonquin language drum group preserving the language by song.
For their Artist Give, the Eastern Medicine Singers asked Newport Festivals Foundation to provide a grant to Southside Cultural Center of Rhode Island, which connects, cultivates and engages the Rhode Island community through the arts. Funds will be used to support their Teaching Artists program, which gives art professionals a place to provide high quality instruction in a variety of performing, visual, and literary art disciplines.
The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.
Representative Donovan (D-Dist. 69, Bristol, Portsmouth) is sponsoring legislation that would require packaging for all cannabis products sold in Rhode Island to use packaging that is child- and tamper-resistant, and that does employ imagery that typically appeals to children
“We look forward to continuing to work with Governor McKee, Mayor Khamsyvoravong, the City Council, our School Committee members, and our One Newport community partners to implement #Learn365RI and expand the many high quality out-of-school learning opportunities we provide.”
An East Providence businesswoman who allegedly arranged for eight Columbian Vallenato musicians to obtain work visas to enter the United States, purportedly to work in the performing arts industry, has been charged in federal court with visa fraud and aggravated identity theft.