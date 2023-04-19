Newport Folk Festival kept the 2023 lineup announcements rolling today.

“Please welcome Eastern Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat and Lee Ranaldo to this summer’s lineup,” Newport Folk Festival shared on Facebook.

According to the group’s Facebook Page, Eastern Medicine Singers is an eastern Algonquin language drum group preserving the language by song.

For their Artist Give, the Eastern Medicine Singers asked Newport Festivals Foundation to provide a grant to Southside Cultural Center of Rhode Island, which connects, cultivates and engages the Rhode Island community through the arts. Funds will be used to support their Teaching Artists program, which gives art professionals a place to provide high quality instruction in a variety of performing, visual, and literary art disciplines.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.