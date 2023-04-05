The Newport Folk Festival continued their 2023 lineup announcements today with the news that The Heavy Heavy has joined their lineup and will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The Heavy Heavy is an American band formed in 2011 in Los Angeles, California. The band consists of lead vocalist Marcus Watkins, guitarist Joshua Bloom, bassist Joseph Augustin, keyboardist Ryan Cross, and drummer Rob Shaffer.

Their music blends elements of soul, funk, rock, and blues to create a unique sound that has gained them a following across the United States. The band’s live performances are particularly noted for their high energy and engaging stage presence.

The Heavy Heavy released their debut album, “The Heavy Heavy,” in 2015, which was well-received by critics and audiences alike. Their follow-up album, “Hurt & the Merciless,” released in 2016, further cemented their reputation as one of the most exciting up-and-coming bands in the American music scene.

Since then, The Heavy Heavy has toured extensively, playing at music festivals and venues across the country. In addition to their musical performances, the band has also been involved in various charitable initiatives, including supporting organizations that help to empower young people through music.

The Heavy Heavy’s unique sound and high-energy performances are sure to make them a standout act at the festival, and many fans are eagerly anticipating their performance.

For their Artist Give, the band asked Newport Festivals Foundation to provide a grant to Uniting Voices Chicago, a nonprofit that brings world-class vocal music instruction to thousands of students in schools throughout Chicago. The funds will be used to allow students of all economic backgrounds to enjoy their programs. Eighty percent of their youth live in low-to-moderate income households, and every year these 4,000+ students participate completely free of charge.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival takes place at Fort Adams State Park in Newport from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.