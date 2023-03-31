The Newport Folk Festival today announced that Jaime Wyatt has been added to their 2023 lineup. Wyatt will perform at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, July 29.

Jaime Wyatt is a rising star in the country music scene, known for her distinctive voice and authentic storytelling. Born and raised in Southern California, Wyatt was exposed to music at a young age, growing up in a family of musicians and artists. Her father was a drummer and her mother was a painter, and both encouraged her creative pursuits.

Wyatt began playing guitar and writing songs in her teenage years, and in her early 20s, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. She quickly made a name for herself in the local scene, playing small gigs and collaborating with other musicians. However, her promising career was derailed when she was arrested and sentenced to eight months in prison for drug-related charges.

During her time in prison, Wyatt found solace in music and began writing songs that reflected her experiences. After her release, she recorded her debut album, “From Outer Space,” which was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. The album, which blended traditional country with elements of rock and roll and Americana, showcased Wyatt’s raw talent as a songwriter and performer.

Since then, Wyatt has released two more albums, “Neon Cross” in 2020 and “Felony Blues” in 2017, both of which have received widespread praise from critics and fans alike. Her music has been described as honest, introspective, and unapologetically raw, and her lyrics often deal with themes of addiction, heartbreak, and redemption.

Wyatt has toured extensively in support of her music, sharing the stage with notable artists such as Dwight Yoakam, Shooter Jennings, and Cody Jinks. She has also made appearances on several television shows, including “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.”

With her unique blend of country, rock, and Americana, Jamie Wyatt is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Her honest and compelling storytelling has won her a dedicated fanbase, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

On Jaime’s behalf, Newport Festivals Foundation has made a grant to Jail Guitar Doors, a nonprofit that visits prisons, jails, and juvenile detention facilities all around America to donate guitars and teach imprisoned human beings to create original songs. Their programs give participants a proven means of non-confrontational, non-violent expression and self-esteem building.

This announcement is just one of several recently made by the Newport Folk Festival. The festival’s Artist Gives program, which donates funds to music education programs for every artist on the lineup, has also seen donations made to various other charities.

The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place July 28 – 30, 2023, at Fort Adams State Park.