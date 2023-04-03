The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
The sold-out 2023 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park on Friday, July 28; Saturday, July 29; and Sunday, July 30. General admission tickets for the festival went on sale on Wednesday, February 1, and sold out within minutes.
CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicked off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before ( in 2019 and 2021).
In 2019, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Through their Artist Gives program, Newport Folk says they will again be making grants to music education programs on behalf of every artist on the lineup.
For their Artist Give, Goose asked Newport Festivals Foundation to provide a grant to TeachRock, which uses music to make history, science, math, language arts and other subject areas exciting and relevant to young people.
The Newport Festivals Foundation, which produces the iconic Newport Folk Festival and legendary Newport Jazz Festival, is doing some iconic and legendary things of its own.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island before recently moving to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs. He still considers Rhode Island home, and visits at least once a month.