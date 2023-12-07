This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, December 7, 2023.
More than $2.4 million in the form of checks will be sent out to nearly 9,000 Rhode Islanders this holiday season, thanks to the Treasury’s Your Money program, announced Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa. Read More
Dr. Michael Fine, a former Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, with his latest column for What’sUpNewp → Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy About Hepatitis C, HIV, and Colon Cancer
The Rogers Theatre Company and the Middletown High School Drama Club are presenting “A Christmas Carol” in the Middletown High School cafetorium at 7 pm this Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9. Tickets will be available at the door. $5.00 general admission
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
- Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast
- Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Today: WNW wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: WNW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 17 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 2:58 am & 3:07 pm | Low tide at 9:11 am & 9:10 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.7 days, 34% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 4 pm: Fireside Lecture: Dr. Jameson Chace – Ornithological Research at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 5:30 pm: GD Vajra Wine Dinner at Giusto
- 5:30 pm: Alcohol and Politics in Colonial Newport Talk at Colony House
- 6 pm: newportFILM: A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE at Pivotal Brewing Company
- 7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm: 16th Annual Singing For Shelter at Channing Memorial Church
Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- Casino Theatre: Uncommon Groove at 7:30 pm
- Firehouse Theater: Tell Newport: Cold Cold Heart at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith Band at 8 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Discover Newport: Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 1 pm
- Little Compton: Town Council at 6:15 pm
- Middletown: Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm, School Committee at 4:30 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
- Newport County: Regional Special Education Program at 9 am
- Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Engineers claim conference victory over Seahawks, 64-50
Salve Regina hosts Clark University on Saturday, December 9, with a 1 p.m. tip-off.
Lilly scores 22 in Brown’s 67-64 victory against Rhode Island
Kino Lilly Jr. scored 22 points as Brown beat Rhode Island 67-64 on Wednesday night.
Bryant defeats Siena 67-51
Daniel Rivera’s 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks helped Bryant defeat Siena 67-51 on Wednesday night.
US Coast Guard service members don’t feel safe, new review says. Officials are promising changes
U.S. Coast Guard officials are promising reforms after an internal review sparked by reports of sexual assault and harassment found that “too many” of its members don’t feel safe and trust in leadership is eroding.
Pittsburgh looks to avoid another home upset against a 2-win team when reeling New England visits
The Patriots (2-10) are simply looking for something — anything — to build on amid a five-game losing streak that has a team that used to pick last in each round of the draft nearly every year at the height of the Tom Brady era to somehow perhaps pick first.
Nearly 9,000 Rhode Islanders to get $2.4 million in unclaimed property checks
Nearly 9,000 Rhode Islanders to receive nearly $2.4 million in unclaimed property this holiday season
U.S. Senior Open signage and e-bikes are on Newport City Council’s December 13 docket
City Council to consider zoning ordinance amendment, e-bike ordinance, and more at December 13 meeting
Levitate Music & Arts Festival announces 2024 dates
Levitate Music & Arts Festival returns to Marshfield Fairgrounds in 2024
52 sea turtles experiencing ‘cold stun’ in New England flown to rehab in Florida
Fifty-two endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles suffering from “cold stun” are rehabbing at four facilities in Florida after a flight on a private plane from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts.
Middletown Council revives subcommittee to study short-term rentals
Middletown Town Council welcomes new deputy director of public works, revives subcommittee to study short-term rentals
Offensive struggles mount for the Patriots, Giants and Jets
It’s been more than a decade since the NFL featured three offenses as challenged as the ones for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.
Pressley, Welch introduce legislation to guarantee right to vote for people with felonies on record
Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont submitted the legislation, named the Inclusive Democracy Act, on Tuesday which would guarantee the right to vote in federal elections for all citizens regardless of their criminal record.
Decades after Europe, turning blades send first commercial offshore wind power onto US grid
Despite some recent financial setbacks, U.S. offshore windpower has hit a milestone. An 800-foot tall turbine is now sending electricity onto the grid from a commercial-scale offshore wind farm on pace to be the country’s first.
What’s Up Interview: Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, playing Union Station in Providence on Dec. 15
Founder of indie rock band on touring, the workplace, and their new album ‘Rabbit, Rabbit’
DEM stocking Melville Pond next week with Sebago Salmon, Brook, and Rainbow Trout
Upper and Lower Melville Ponds in Portsmouth will be stocked after the recent lifting of Cyanobacteria alerts
Portsmouth waterfront home sells for $2.7 million
The renovated Cape sits on nearly 1 acre of waterfront property, including three bedrooms and four full & 1 half bathrooms across 4,210 square feet.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy About Hepatitis C, HIV, and Colon Cancer
It’s crazy we haven’t provided primary care to all Americans.
Salve Regina University launches $75 million fundraising campaign
Salve Regina University has launched the largest fundraising campaign in the school’s history, Our Mission. Our Moment, with a set goal of $75 million.
Newport Police reports for Dec. 5 – 6
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, December 5, through 7 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Home on Mount Hope Avenue in Jamestown sells for $1.92 million
101 Mount Hope Avenue in Jamestown recently sold for $1,920,000, according to Compass.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
Constance “Connie” Sullivan McAuliffe
