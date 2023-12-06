Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of What’s Up out there!
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, December 5, through 7 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
There were no arrests.
DISPATCH LOG
