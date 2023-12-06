Newport Police Department, Newport, RI

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, December 5, through 7 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

There were no arrests.

DISPATCH LOG

Press-Log-12-5-to-12-6Download

Read more from What's Up Newp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.