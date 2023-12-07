Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of What’s Up out there!
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 22 points as Brown beat Rhode Island 67-64 on Wednesday night.
Lilly shot 6 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Bears (3-8, Ivy League). Aaron Cooley shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Kalu Anya went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.
Jaden House led the way for the Rams (5-4) with 16 points, four assists and two steals. David Fuchs added 11 points and eight rebounds for Rhode Island.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
