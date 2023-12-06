The December 13 regular City Council meeting agenda includes a public hearing to amend the zoning ordinance to allow temporary signage for the 2024 U.S. Senior Open at the Newport Country Club.

A resolution requesting the City’s Legislative Delegation to introduce legislation enabling the City Council to enact ordinances regulating the uses of e-bikes and e-scooters within the city is also on the agenda.

Other items on the agenda include the approval of the minutes from the October 25 and November 8 meetings, special event permits, entertainment licenses, appointments to boards and commissions, and ordinances.

December 13 Newport City Council Docket

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

DECEMBER 13, 2023

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on December 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Newport, RI 02840

~Proclamation in recognition of RHS Girls Soccer team State Championship win~

~Proclamation in recognition of RHS Girls Soccer team State Championship win~

Citizens' Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk)

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance:

Define “Major Recreational Event” and Temporary Accessory Use for a Major Recreational Event; establishing zones in which they are permitted by right; allowing temporary signage for such event; and establishing conditions for a major recreational event- 2024 U.S. Senior Open at the Newport Country Club:

Recommendation from the Planning Board;

Ordinance amending Chapter 17, Sections 17.08.010, Definitions; Section 17.44.020A, R-120 Residential District; Section 17.48.020A, R-160 Residential District; Section 17.70.020A, Recreational District; Section 17.76.110, Signs Permitted in All Areas; Chapter 17.100, Development Standards (First Reading)

2. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. Minutes of the Council meeting held October 25, 2023 and November 8, 2023 (Approve)



b. Special Events:

1899, LLC, d/b/a/ La Forge Casino Restaurant, d/b/a Holiday Party and Market, 186 Bellevue Ave.; December 20, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2. Bethany DiNapoli, d/b/a Christmas Eve Luminaria, streets of Newport, December 24-25, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

3. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Newport Art Museum/Art Association, Winter Speaker Series 2024, Newport Art Museum; 1/13/24, 1/20/24, 1/27/24, 2/3/24, 2/10/24, 2/17/24 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4. Michelle Leys, d/b/a My Best Friends Closet Consignment Sale, The Elks, 141 Pelham St.; 4/18/24-4/21/24, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

5. Leonard Institute for Livable Cities, d/b/a “Making Cities Livable: The Ecology of Place: From Research Into Communication”, 115 Narragansett Ave.; April 26-28, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

6. Historic Music of Newport, d/b/a, The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble at Touro Park:

The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble – June 2, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Lafayette Band – June 23, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bristol Fife & Drum and the Providence Brigade Band – July 7, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The American Band – July 21, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7. Michelle Leys, d/b/a My Best Friends Closet Consignment Sale, The Elks, 141 Pelham St.; 11/7/24-11/10/24, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

c. Arcade License, Renewal, Ryan Family Amusements Inc., d/b/a Ryan Family Amusements, 268 Thames St. (48 machines)

d. Mechanical Amusement Device, Renewal, Newport Music Co., 849 Union St., Portsmouth, RI (13 locations, 22 machines)

e. Pool Table, Renewal, Atlas Vending, Inc., 1106 North Main St., Providence, R.I. (1 table)

f. Billiard Table, Renewal, Finnbar Murray, Fastnet Pub, 1-3 Broadway (1 table)

g. Horse & Carriage License, Daily, New Deal Farm of Exeter, d/b/a New Deal Horse & Carriage, December 22, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., from The Vanderbilt to St. Mary’s Church and return (route attached)

h. Tattoo License Renewal, Owner/Operator, David Bennett, d/b/a Sitting Bull Tattoo, LLC, 136A Thames St.

i. Communication from Eric Martin, re: Resignation from the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission (Receive with regret)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoor) Karen Pinelli, d/b/a Provence Sur Mer, 39 Touro St. (Second Hearing)

4. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoor) Boru Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Boru Noodle Bar, 36 Broadway and 51-53 Marlborough St. to have entertainment Tuesday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Hearing)

5. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoor) & Class B (outdoor), The Quencher Newport, LLC, d/b/a The Quencher Newport, 95 Long Wharf, indoors Sunday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and second floor deck Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Hearing)

6. 2023-2024 Victualing License Renewals for liquor and non-liquor establishments (list attached)

7. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments

Newport Housing Authority – Kevin Beesley (5 year term expires 7/14/2026)

RESOLUTIONS

8. Requesting the City of Newport’s Legislative Delegation to introduce enabling legislation allowing the City of Newport to enact ordinances permitting the city to regulate the uses of e-bikes and e-scooters within the City of Newport – D. Carlin, J. Napolitano

9. State Zoning Laws- D. Carlin

ORDINANCES

10. Title 2, entitled, “Administration” and Title 17, entitled, “Zoning” (Second Reading)

a. Chapter 2.68, entitled, “Planning Board”

b. Chapter 17.08, entitled, “Definitions”

c. Chapter 17.12, entitled, “Establishment of Districts”

d. Chapter 17.14, entitled, “Permitted Uses”

e. Chapter 17.72, entitled, “Substandard Lots and Nonconforming Uses”

f. Chapter 17.100, entitled, “Development Standards”

g. Chapter 17.104, entitled, “Parking and Loading Standards”

h. Chapter 17.108, entitled, “Variances and Special Uses”

i. New Chapter 17.109, entitled, “Special Use Permits” New- (First Reading)

j. New Chapter 17.110, entitled, “Unified Development Review”

k. Chapter 17.120, entitled, “Amendments to the Zoning Code”

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

11. Action Item #6220/23 – re: Memorandum of Agreement – City of Newport and Town of Middletown Community Learning Center Grant (w/accompanying resolution)

12. Action Item #6221/23 – re: Police Emergency Vehicle Detail Hourly Billing Fee (w/accompanying ordinance)

13. Action Item #6222/23 – re: Easton’s Beach Portable Communication Two-Way Radios (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6223/23 – re: Award of Bid #23-011 – Water Distribution System Improvements Project (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6224/23 -re: Award of Bid #24-052 – 200 HP Variable Frequency Drive Replacement Paradise Pump Station (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6225/23 – re: Award of Bid #24-015 – Sewer Rehabilitation Within Various Sub-Basins (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. 2023-2024 Liquor License Renewals (by class) (Hearing)

LIQUOR CLASS BH

Bloody Bull, LLC

d/b/a Gardiner House

24 Lee’s Wharf

Goat Lessee, LLC

d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort

1 Goat Island

LIQUOR CLASS BT

Bloody Bull, LLC

d/b/a Gardiner House

24 Lee’s Wharf

LIQUOR CLASS C

Bull Shot, LLC

d/b/a Cabana

140 Broadway

LIQUOR CLASS D

Pyramid Club

d/b/a Pyramid Club

32-34 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd.

Adjourn- December 6, 2023

Laura C. Swistak, CMC City Clerk

