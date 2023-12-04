Submitted by Mark Gorman

The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on Thursday, December 7 at Channing Church, 135 Pelham Street, Newport. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and music starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in person at Lucy’s Hearth, 19 Valley Road in Middletown, or by emailing MarkGorman56@gmail.com. Limited tickets may be sold at the door.

Founded in 2007, Singing For Shelter has raised a total of $170,000 for our two local homeless shelters and features many local musicians playing holiday favorites, songs of peace and hope, and original tunes. It is a Christmas In Newport event.

This year, there are forty performers, including Jimmy Winters, Newport String Project, Tom Perrotti, Rand Bradbury, Jack Casey, Ed McGuirl, Ray Davis, Joe Potenza, John Monllos, Joanne Rodino, and Mark T. Small. Plus, there are always a few surprises.

This year’s concert is sponsored by Luca Music and Piano Gallery, who have donated a Yamaha guitar and keyboard to be raffled off at the show.

The concert’s co-founder, Mark Gorman, is excited about this year’s line-up. “We have so many fabulous musicians who joyfully donate their time and talent to raise critical funds for our homeless neighbors. With winter fast approaching and the shortage of housing at a crisis stage, we’re asking everyone to consider supporting us in raising funds for the children, families and individuals who call these shelters home,” Gorman said.

For more information, visit Singing For Shelter-Newport on Facebook To donate directly to the shelters, visit lucyshearth.org and mckinneyshelter.org. The program will include an ASL interpreter for the hearing impaired.