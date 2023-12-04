On Monday evening, November 27th, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida, Suzanne Reardon, 78, peacefully passed away with her girls by her side. She was a Fifth Ward native of Newport, Rhode Island, and enjoyed living between Newport, Maryland, and Florida throughout her life.

Sue was a lifelong teacher and administrator. After achieving her degree at Salve Regina University, she headed to Washington D.C. to change lives as a Special Educator. She later achieved her master’s in education at George Washington University. She taught for many years in Prince George’s County Maryland before becoming an elementary school Principal and put her whole self into her students and staff, giving her heart to the families in her school communities.

Sue loved celebrating with her family and dear friends. She was so proud of her daughters, sons-in-laws, as well as every sibling, niece, nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, among so many of those she took under her wing as it was meant to be. She welcomed everyone as family.

Sue loved education, but her favorite role was that of a mom and grandmother. She treasured her time as Grammy. Harper, Reagan and Creedon will forever hold Grammy in their hearts and her Spirit will live on.

Sue also had a soft spot for her furry friends, treating each one as a valued family member. From Bubba to Scotty to Grace, and every animal in between…they all had a special place in her heart.

This was Sue. When we think of Sue, we think of her humor, laughter, and life of the party aura which was contagious. She was a positive influence on many, which will be greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Sue would love nothing more than to turn “flowers” into action by supporting ARC of Rhode Island. https://ri.thearc.org/donate/