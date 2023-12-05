Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, December 4, 2023, through 7 am on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 8 am on Monday, December 4, Officer Warner summoned/cited Chamira Ramos, age 28, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge: Driving with Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License 4th+ Offense.

DISPATCH LOG