Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, December 4, 2023, through 7 am on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
ARREST LOG
At 8 am on Monday, December 4, Officer Warner summoned/cited Chamira Ramos, age 28, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge: Driving with Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License 4th+ Offense.
DISPATCH LOG
