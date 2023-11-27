The Choral Collective of Newport County will present its annual Winter Concert on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church in Middletown. The concert will feature the three ensembles of CCNC: Newport County Youth Chorus, Aquidneck Singers, and Quorus. There are no advanced tickets; a suggested donation of $10/person or $20/family will be accepted at the door. All proceeds support CCNC programs.

Newport County Youth Chorus Prep Chorus for singers in grades 1 through 6 will perform songs from the “Songs of Celebration” session, some of which the audience will be sure to recognize. Aquidneck Singers, a teen and adult women’s chorus, will perform a variety of music including works by female composers Abbie Betinis, Susan LaBarr and Susan Brumfield. Quorus’ set will include familiar songs such as “True Colors” and “You Will Be Found” from the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

CCNC Winter Concert featuring the Newport County Youth Chorus, Aquidneck Singers and Quorus

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Concert: 4:00 pm

Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 200 Turner Road, Middletown, RI

Tickets: no advance tickets, suggested donation $10/person, $20/family to support CCNC programs.

The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information visit www.newportsings.org.

