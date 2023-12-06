The Levitate Music & Arts Festival has announced that the 2024 event will occur on July 5, 6, and 7 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, MA. The 11th annual Levitate Music & Arts Festival will feature national and local musical talent, gourmet food and beverage offerings, artisan goods, family activities, skate demonstrations, and more.

The Levitate Music & Arts Festival is a community-focused event that celebrates music, art, and the outdoors. The festival showcases local creatives and businesses alongside national talent and promotes a more connected community. The Levitate Foundation, a nonprofit organization that creates and conserves access to music, art, and the outdoors, benefits from a portion of each ticket sold.

Levitate’s 2023 festival, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the summer festival and the 20th anniversary of the Levitate brand, sold tens of thousands of tickets daily. Brandi Carlile, Goose, Ziggy Marley, Stick Figure, Lucius, Trey Anastasio, and many others performed at the event. The festival also included art installations, live muralists, a Kids Zone, expanded artisans and food vendors, and pro skate exhibitions with local hero Nora Vasconcellos.

Multi-day loyalty tickets for the 2024 Levitate Music & Arts Festival will go on sale soon. Sign up for the Levitate newsletter on www.levitatemusicfestival.com to receive the latest information about tickets and weekend passes.

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.