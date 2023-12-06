A waterfront home at 128 Thayer Drive in Portsmouth has recently sold for $2,700,000.

Alexandra Thursby of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office represented the Seller in this transaction, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The renovated Cape sits on nearly 1 acre of waterfront property, including three bedrooms and four full & 1 half bathrooms across 4,210 square feet.

Lila Delman Compass shares that cathedral ceilings, west-facing water views from all rooms, and wraparound decks are just some of the home’s most attractive features.

“The demand for waterfront properties is still very strong with very little inventory”, says Alex Thursby in a statement. “We found wonderful buyers to make this their forever home and it couldn’t have been a nicer transaction.”