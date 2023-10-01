concrete structure on the coastline during sunset
Photo by Garrison Gao on Pexels.com

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Weather Forecast

Marine Forecast

The Latest

What’s Up Newp: Sunday, October 1

Harvest Fair, Apple Cider Bar, and more. Here’s your comprehensive rundown of all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment today.