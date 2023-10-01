The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
Weather Forecast
Marine Forecast
The Latest
What’s Up Newp: Sunday, October 1
Harvest Fair, Apple Cider Bar, and more. Here’s your comprehensive rundown of all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment today.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Hugo
Hugo is an incredibly handsome beefy, buff boy
Obituary: Robert M. Dunbar
October 27, 1946 – September 26, 2023
Obituary: Raymond F. Gray
March 07, 1963 – September 28, 2023
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Obituary: Dennis C. Kelley
January 18, 1945 – September 28, 2023
Obituary: Patricia A. Sullivan
May 31, 1933 – September 26, 2023
Obituary: Erica Jean Lavery
February 06, 1978 – September 29, 2023
Mountcastle leads AL East champion Orioles over last place Red Sox 5-2 for 101st win
Baltimore (101-60), which hosts an AL Division Series starting Oct. 7, is finishing its winningest season since going 102-57 in 1979.
Hill accounts for 4 TDs – 3 in the second quarter – to help Rhode Island beat Bryant 49-26
Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes and ran for a TD in the second quarter to help Rhode Island pull away in the Rams’ 49-26 win Saturday against Bryant.
Wilcox has 4 TD passes, career best 386 yards to lead Brown past Central Connecticut 42-20
Jake Willcox threw four touchdown passes, backup Nate Lussier threw another and Brown cruised to a 42-20 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.
What’sUpNewp’s top stories this week
Van Morrison, Becky’s BBQ, Largest Cruise Ship visits Newport, and more.
Resilient Conan is seeking a loving home
Meet Conan, the resilient and exuberant canine with a heart as big as his boundless energy.
Pivetta throws 7 innings as Red Sox blank AL East champion Orioles 3-0
Means took a perfect game into the fifth inning of Baltimore’s 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained
With gridlock persisting in Washington, a government shutdown is looking all but inevitable ahead of this weekend’s deadline.
‘Meadowgrass’ on Third Beach Road in Middletown sells for $5.9 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second-highest sale in Middletown, and the second highest sale in Newport County, year-to-date.
RIDOT provides an update on Aquidneck Avenue, Pell Bridge Ramps projects
“On Thursday night, October 5, we are scheduled to move to the final traffic configuration on Admiral Kalbfus Road, removing the current lanes shifts and opening lanes that had been closed for construction.”
Governor McKee endorses State Climate Panel’s $2.6 million spending plan
Governor Dan McKee today endorsed action by the Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council (EC4) to approve a spending plan allocating $2.6 million across state partners to support Rhode Island’s implementation of the Act on Climate law.
Craft Beer with a Cause: Rejects Beer Co. and Potter League for Animals unite for ‘Whiskers Rebellion’
Rejects Beer Co. and the Potter League for Animals are thrilled to announce the release of their latest creation, “Whiskers Rebellion,” a brew that’s as bold as it is compassionate.
Project conserves 3,700 acres of forest in northern New Hampshire
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has completed a long-term effort to protect two adjacent forests in the northern part of the state totaling 3,700 acres (1,497 hectares).
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Sept. 30 – Oct. 7
Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.
DEM: Mosquito sample from trap set in Central Falls tests positive for West Nile Virus
RI Mosquito Report: State announces additional WNV Positive Sample; urges Rhode Islanders to use personal precautions to reduce risk
RI Delegation & Governor McKee announce $2 million for clean-energy job training
As Rhode Island continues building toward a clean, reliable, affordable energy future, it is critical that the state has a strong pipeline of skilled workers to meet demand.
Mystic Folkways Music Festival returns to Mystic Seaport Museum October 7 – 8
Newport band Laden Valley is among the performers.
804,000 long-term borrowers are having their student loans forgiven before payments resume this fall
804,000 borrowers will have a total of $39 billion forgiven under a one-time adjustment granted by the Biden administration.