Brenda Margolis passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, in Lewisville, Texas. She was 79.

She was the wife of late Maurice Margolis.

Whether family, friends or the thousands of strangers who flocked to eat her food, Brenda Margolis never met anyone she wasn’t happy to cook for. The daughter of the late Irving and Dorothy Solup, Brenda was born in Fall River, Massachusetts. She worked at her family’s shoe store, and following graduation from B.M.C. Durfee High School, she worked for Kinney Shoes.

She met Maurice, her husband of 53 years, at a dance where she claims to have told him that he should look around, but he wouldn’t like any of the other girls inside. They married less than a year later. She moved to Newport, raised their children, and worked alongside Maurice, his brother Freddy, and sister-in-law Sharon, at their grocery store, Sig’s.

She and Maurice were longtime members of Temple Shalom, where she served as Sisterhood president. She was also active in the Newport chapter of Hadassah. After running and cooking many of the organization’s events, people suggested that she become a caterer. She took that suggestion to heart when she and Maurice expanded Sig’s and started offering retail deli and catering.

Brenda enjoyed entertaining at her home, playing cards and mahjong with her friends, dining out, spending time at Gooseberry Beach and needlepointing items for her family. After retiring to Florida, she loved spending time by the pool, finding a good “early bird” special, taking in local shows, and attending Red Hat Society luncheons. In recent years, she resided in assisted living homes in Florida and Texas, where she enjoyed arts and crafts.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by her brothers, Edwin, and Herbert Solup. She leaves her three children, Philip (Susan) of Glastonbury, Connecticut., Tod (Grace) of Flower Mound, Texas, and Shawn (Paula) of Portsmouth, along with three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Jacob (Alex) Margolis, Emily (Paul) Bally, Benjamin Margolis, Melissa Shongut and Alex Shongut. In addition, she leaves sisters-in-laws, Sharon Margolis, Sylvia Margolis, Beverly Solup and Faye Solup, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and nursing staff where she lived in recent years, with particular gratitude to other caregivers, Nicole Kulas and Jenny Rendelman, and the staff of Freedom Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 8, 2023 at Temple Shalom, 223 Valley Rd, Middletown at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Rd, Middletown. A meal of condolence will be held following the burial at Temple Shalom.

Shiva will be observed at the home of Philip and Susan Margolis, 23 Ruff Circle, Glastonbury, CT, Sunday 5:00 PM-8:30 PM, Monday through Wednesday 9:00 AM-11:00 AM and 5:30 PM-7:30 PM with a service at 5:30 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the hunger programs of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport, www.mlkccenter.org. or to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org.