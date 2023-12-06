The Middletown Town Council has unanimously voted to revive a subcommittee to study short-term rentals in the city and welcomed a new deputy director of public works.

During its meeting on Monday night, the council also heard concerns from residents of Easton Pointers about proposed sidewalks on Purgatory Road, and took a moment of silence for retired Middletown Police Major Terry Hazel, who died last week.

The council welcomed Scott McLeish, who has more than 30 years of service to Middletown, to his new role as deputy director of public works. Town Administrator Shawn Brown hailed McLeish’s promotion as “a welcomed and deserved one.”

At the request of Councilor Barbara VonVillas, the council voted unanimously to re-form a subcommittee to review short-term rentals in Middletown. The panel will consist of VonVillas, council Vice President Thomas Welch and Councilor Peter Connerton. Council President Paul Rodrigues and Councilor Dennis Turano recused themselves from the matter, citing potential conflicts.

The Council also held a moment of silence for retired Middletown Police Major Terry Hazel, who passed away last week. Rodrigues said Hazel had given “countless hours to the town and its residents” and was kind and warm to everyone.

The next meeting of the Middletown Town Council is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 pm in Town Hall.

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.