In honor of Veterans Day, ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot recognized veterans and active members of the U.S. Armed Forces throughout its Week 11 show on Saturday in Athens, Ga., including an announcement that the show will travel to the 124th edition of the Army-Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 9 (10 a.m. – noon ET). College GameDay‘s Veterans Week highlights are part of ESPN’s week-long salute to the U.S. Armed Forces.

College GameDay’s Veterans Day Features from Saturday:

Just Keep Kicking – In collaboration with ACC Network, Victoria Arlen profiled University of Virginia kicker Matt Ganyard, the 34-year-old who walked on to the Cavaliers squad after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot.

In collaboration with ACC Network, profiled University of Virginia kicker Matt Ganyard, the 34-year-old who walked on to the Cavaliers squad after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot. Veterans Day – A Ryan McGee essay reflected upon Veterans Day and its lasting connection to college football thru the service academies – Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as the Coast Guard and Merchant Marine Academies, which play each other today for the Secretaries Cup.

GameDay’s Week 15 show at the Army-Navy game will be live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. – the first time the home of the NFL’s New England Patriots hosts ‘America’s Game.’ GameDay will be featuring Army-Navy for the ninth time, having previously travelled to game sites in East Rutherford, N.J., West Point, N.Y., Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Coach Corso, a former Navy assistant coach (1966-68), has picked Navy each of the eight previous times the game was featured on the show, going 4-4 with his picks.

This year marks the 124th playing of the game as the Black Knights face the Midshipmen for the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and will be hosted in the Boston area in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage. This will be the first time the Army-Navy game has been played in New England and Navy will serve as the home team. The premier pregame show will air on ESPN and ESPNU, highlighting all the pageantry and traditions of ‘America’s Game’ before the U.S. service academies meet in their annual rivalry.

Host Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

Additional details for the Week 15 trip to ‘America’s Game’ will be announced in the coming weeks via ESPN Press Room and ESPN PR’s Twitter.