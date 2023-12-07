ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Rivera’s 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks helped Bryant defeat Siena 67-51 on Wednesday night.

Rivera also contributed seven rebounds and six blocks for the Bulldogs (6-4). Sherif Kenney scored 14 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Earl Timberlake was 6 of 9 shooting and 0 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and four blocks.

The Saints (2-7) were led in scoring by Giovanni Emejuru, who finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. Michael Evbagharu added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Siena. Killian Gribben also had six points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.