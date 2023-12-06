Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of What’s Up out there!
101 Mount Hope Avenue in Jamestown recently sold for $1,920,000, according to Compass.
Situated in the desirable Bryer Farm neighborhood of Jamestown, this home offers a panorama view of the western horizon, overlooking the golf course, Zeeks Creek, and beyond. The home features four bedrooms and two full & 1 half bathrooms across 2,100+ square feet of living space.
Kira Greene, a Founding Agent of Compass Providence, represented the Seller in this transaction.
