As the holiday season approaches, the Jamestown Arts Center will hold their annual Holiday Arts Market on Friday, December 8, 5:30—7:30 pm and Saturday, December 9, 10 am—4 pm.

A selection of 20 artists, alongside talents from Out of the Box Studio & Gallery and JAC-affiliated artists, will present a range of fine art and crafts including ceramics, prints, sculpture, paintings, jewelry, glasswork, handbags, candles, scarves, and other exquisite home goods and gifts.

“The Arts Market is not only a way to discover and buy unique gifts and works of art, but it also fosters a direct connection between artists and their community,” explains Karen Conway, Exhibition Director at JAC. “It’s a wonderful way to highlight our creative community, support local artists–and you won’t leave empty-handed!”

Participating artists include: Susan Tasca (Aspen & Salt), Lisa Bliss (Aquidneck Island Art Club),Catherine Curtis, Jennifer Clancy (Clancy Designs), Didi Suydam Contemporary, Elizabeth Lee Artistry, Kate Petrie (Festoon Jewelry), Channing Gray, Gillian Christy, Olga Bravo (Golden Trout), Erica Klein (Hot Fluff), Kathy Ward Hand Weaving, Enrique Newman (Newman Candle Co), Mia Campopiano Studio, Peg Twist Potter , Mary Jameson (Saltwater Studio Newport), Amy Machado (Stabbin’ Stitch), Sally Strasser (Taleo Handmade), Debourah Petteruti, Kate Wright, artists from Out of the Box Studio and Gallery, plus JAC resident artists, instructors, and staff who will exhibit their work in Studios A, B, and C.

The jurying process, led by independent curator Terry Allen Lanza and art advisor Marie Samuels, both members of the JAC Exhibition Committee, ensures the event upholds its standard of excellence and artistic diversity.

The Arts Market is free to attend. Donations of canned goods and shelf stable grocery items for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport, RI are encouraged. Collection bins are available in the JAC lobby.

For more information, visit jamestownartcenter.org/events

