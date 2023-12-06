More than $2.4 million in the form of checks will be sent out to nearly 9,000 Rhode Islanders this holiday season, thanks to the Treasury’s Your Money program, announced Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa.

Unclaimed property is made up of cash and assets that the Treasurer’s office recovers from businesses, banks, landlords, safe deposit boxes, and utility companies, and is then kept safe until it can be returned to its rightful owner.

This latest distribution brings the total amount of unclaimed property that has been given back to Rhode Islanders in 2023 to $16.6 million.

“The holiday season is all about giving back, and my team has worked day and night to make sure unclaimed property is wrapped and delivered to thousands of households across the Ocean State,” said General Treasurer Diossa in a statement. “Putting money back in the pockets of Rhode Islanders means more money to support our state’s economy, especially during this time of year. I am excited for folks to receive the gift of unclaimed property this December!”

Individuals are able to search for any unclaimed property that may belong to them online at FindRIMoney.com or by calling the RI Unclaimed Property Division at 401-462-7676.

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.